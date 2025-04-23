SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday. The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Vignesh Puthur in place of Ashwani Kumar. Sunrisers also made one change, with Jaydev Unadkat replacing Mohammed Shami, who moves to the impact player list.

The game comes just days after SRH suffered a heavy defeat against the same opponents at Wankhede Stadium. Sunrisers are currently placed second-last in the points table and are under pressure to revive their campaign. Their batting and bowling departments have failed to click consistently. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have found rhythm at the right time with three consecutive victories that have lifted them to sixth place.

Read Also | SRH vs MI LIVE Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Featuring Rohit Sharma and Travis Head

Speaking at the toss, Pandya said, “It feels good to get the applause. I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We have decided to bowl first. It looks like a good pitch. We want to keep things simple and execute our plans properly.”

Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins also offered his condolences, saying, “It has been heartbreaking for us as well. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We have made one change. Jaydev comes in and Shami goes to the impact list. We know this ground well and have played some good cricket here.”

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur