SRH vs MI LIVE Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Featuring Rohit Sharma and Travis Head

Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back when they take on in-form Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The game comes just days after SRH suffered a heavy defeat against the same opponents at Wankhede Stadium. Sunrisers are currently placed second-last in the points table and are under pressure to revive their campaign. Their batting and bowling departments have failed to click consistently. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have found rhythm at the right time with three consecutive victories that have lifted them to sixth place.

Broadcast and Streaming Information:

Match : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Date : April 23, Wednesday

Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Time : 07:00 PM IST

Match Start Time : 07:30 PM IST

Live Telecast : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium has produced high-scoring matches this season. Both batters and bowlers have found success, but chasing has generally been the preferred option. Earlier in the season, SRH chased down 245 in just 18.3 overs against Punjab Kings at this venue.

According to Accuweather, the temperature could rise to 39 degrees Celsius during the day. By the time of the toss, it is expected to drop to around 36 degrees and further fall to 32 degrees as the match progresses. Dew is likely to influence the second innings and may play a crucial role in deciding the outcome.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur