SRH vs MI: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match?

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma is not part of the playing XI for the team's IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Instead, the senior batter has been named as one of the impact substitutes for the fixture. Rohit has been included in the list of impact substitutes for the fixture. The former captain has mostly featured only in the second innings throughout the season. He has rarely been seen on the field during MI’s bowling efforts, as the team continues to use him primarily as a specialist batter.

Although Rohit has previously said he is comfortable playing as an impact player, he also hinted that he would prefer a full-time role rather than being limited to just batting. “It’s something we spoke about, but 2-3 overs don’t make a huge difference. It’s not easy when you haven’t fielded for 17 overs that’s the thought process but I don’t mind that if I my team wants me to come straightaway and bat," he said.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team is placed sixth on the points table with eight points from eight matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth position, having won only two of their seven games.

Mumbai made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Vignesh Puthur for Ashwani. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made a change, including Jaydev Unadkat and moving Mohammed Shami to the impact player list.

Before the match, both captains expressed condolences to the victims of a terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam on Tuesday. At least 26 people lost their lives in the attack.

Let's all stand for peace and humanity.



A minute's silence was observed in Hyderabad to pay respect to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.



All the players, support staff, commentators & match officials are wearing black armbands for tonight's game.

Hardik Pandya said, “I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We have decided to bowl first. It looks like a good pitch. We want to keep things simple and execute our plans properly.”

Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins added, “It has been heartbreaking for us as well. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We have made one change. Jaydev comes in and Shami goes to the impact list. We know this ground well and have played some good cricket here.”

Players from both teams wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims. As part of the tribute, there were no DJ music, fireworks, or cheerleaders during the match.

Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins condemn the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack and pay homage to the victims.

Impact Substitutes:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur