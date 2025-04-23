SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Observe Minute’s Silence and Wear Black Armbands in Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims (VIDEO)

Players from both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence during their IPL 2025 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The tribute was paid to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left several others injured.

Let's all stand for peace and humanity.



A minute's silence was observed in Hyderabad to pay respect to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.



All the players, support staff, commentators & match officials are wearing black armbands for tonight's game. #TATAIPL | #SRHvMIpic.twitter.com/PIVOrIyexY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2025

The attack targeted a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and is considered the deadliest terror strike in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The BCCI and IPL also joined in honoring the victims with this gesture. In addition to the minute's silence and black armbands, there were no DJ music, fireworks, or cheerleaders during the match as a mark of respect to the lives lost.

WELL DONE, HARDIK & CUMMINS 👌



- Both the Captain's made a nice gesture for the incident at Pahalgam. pic.twitter.com/LQcqTZKdW0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2025

At the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya expressed his condolences, saying, "I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We have decided to bowl first. It looks like a good pitch. We want to keep things simple and execute our plans properly."

Read Also | SRH vs MI LIVE Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Featuring Rohit Sharma and Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins also paid tribute to the victims, stating, "It has been heartbreaking for us as well. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We have made one change. Jaydev comes in and Shami goes to the impact list. We know this ground well and have played some good cricket here."

Mumbai Indians made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Vignesh Puthur for Ashwani Kumar. Sunrisers also made one change with Jaydev Unadkat replacing Mohammed Shami, who moved to the impact player list.

Mumbai Indians are coming off three consecutive victories and are in good form. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are under pressure to revive their campaign after a heavy defeat to Mumbai earlier in the season. They are currently placed second-last in the points table.

Toss Update: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):

Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Substitutes:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz