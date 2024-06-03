ICC Announces Highest-Ever Prize Money for Winners of T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the highest-ever prize money for the winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which kicked off with the opening match between co-hosts USA and Canada here on Sunday.

A total of 20 teams, the most in the tournament's history, are participating in this ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. The teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 8s stage. From there, the tournament will progress to determine the four semifinalists. The USA and West Indies are jointly hosting the event.

The ICC has announced a prize money of $11.25 million USD for the T20 World Cup 2024. The winners of the tournament will receive a record $2.45 million, the highest amount in its history. The runners-up are set to earn at least $1.28 million, while losing semifinalists will receive $787,500 each. Teams failing to advance to the second round will take home $382,500 each, and those placing between ninth and 12th will receive $247,500 each. Teams finishing from 13th to 20th place will receive $225,000 each.

Additionally, teams will get $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semifinals and finals.

"This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event." said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

Meanwhile, the USA, West Indies, and Namibia have started their campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2024 with victories. The USA defeated Canada, the West Indies overcame Papua New Guinea, and Namibia bested Oman in early tournament action.