ICC Announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024; No Indian Players Included

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024 on Friday, January 24, with no Indian players included in the lineup. The team features stars from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the West Indies.

Pakistan's Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf were named in the squad, while Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Allah Ghazanfar also made the cut. Sri Lanka is well-represented with four players: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies was the lone player outside the subcontinent to be included.

Charith Asalanka, who captained Sri Lanka to a historic series win over India in August 2024, was named the captain of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year. Kusal Mendis topped the run-scorer list with 742 runs in 17 matches, followed by Nissanka and Asalanka, who scored 694 and 605 runs, respectively.

India did not have any player in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year due to their limited participation in ODIs in 2024, playing only three matches. Teams like Australia, South Africa, England, and New Zealand also do not have any players in the squad.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024:

Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).