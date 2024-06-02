T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs PNG: Papua New Guinea Struggles as West Indies Bowlers Restrict Opposition To 136/8

Papua New Guinea faced a challenging start against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup match at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Despite Sese Bau's resilient 50, PNG only managed to post 136/8 in 20 overs as wickets tumbled around him. The West Indies bowlers, led by Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd, struck early, sending two key batters back to the pavilion with just 10 runs on the board.

Assad Vala attempted to counterattack but fell victim to Alzarri Joseph, further denting PNG's hopes. Joseph and Andre Russell claimed two wickets each, putting the West Indies in a commanding position. Rovman Powell's decision to bowl first after winning the toss added to the pressure on Assad Vala's team.