Rishabh Pant Banned: DC Skipper To Miss One Match For Breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 30 lakh rupees and banned for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 7, 2024.

This was Delhi Capitals' third slow-over rate offence of the season. A statement from IPL stated, “As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement added.

The suspension means Pant will miss Sunday's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pant's absence against the RCB will be significant blow for the Delhi Capitals, who are currently fifth in the standings and need two wins to solidify their playoff position. The wicketkeeper-batsman is Delhi's leading scorer with 413 runs in 12 games. With most of the DC batters struggling to get going with the bat, there will be a massive void in the lineup.