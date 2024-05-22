Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized in Ahmedabad: Bollywood Superstar Faces Health Scare After KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. He fell ill due to a heat stroke. Shah Rukh Khan had been in Ahmedabad for the past two days, cheering for KKR during their crucial match. Following the game on Tuesday, he returned to the ITC Narmada Hotel in Vastrapur late at night. However, his health deteriorated the next morning, prompting his immediate admission to KD Hospital.

According to reports Shah Rukh Khan’s health has since improved, and he is now in stable condition. Despite his recovery, he opted to forego his scheduled trip to Mumbai today, preferring to prioritize rest and recuperation. Kolkata Knight Riders put on a scintillating show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as the team that finished top of the points table in the league stage reached their fourth final after a thumping eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was the bowlers who set up the stunning win, dismissing SRH for just 159 before Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer chased it down in 13.4 overs on the back of their unbeaten 97-run stand.KKR will now await the winner of Qualifier 2 to face them in the final at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 26. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will have another shot at making the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 of the T20 tournament on Friday in Chennai.

