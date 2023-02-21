Kerala vet in VACB net on graft charge

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 A state government veterinary doctor here has been booked on charges of taking live broiler chicken birds and cash as bribe from Tamil Nadu transporters who ferry cattle and fowls for sale in Kerala.

The corruption came to light during a surprise inspection conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border check-post. Besides live broiler chicken birds, Rs 5,700 unaccounted money also was recovered.

At the border check post, the Animal Husbandry department maintains a vigil on the live broiler chicken and other live meat products that arrive from the neighbouring state.

Incidentally, the maximum load of broiler chicken arrives in the state from Tamil Nadu. On several occasions, the lorries are allowed an easy entry for which the transporters are forced to bribe the officials manning the check post.

But things went awry for the Animal Husbandry official manning the check post, when the team of VACB landed in the wee hours of Tuesday and found live broiler chicken birds packed in cartons in the office and vehicles.

Though the Animal Husbandry officials claimed that the live birds were kept for taking blood samples for further inspection, the VACB officials registered a case and a probe will follow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor