Dundigul Police Station selected as Best PS in Telangana

The Dundigul Police Station has been selected as the 'Best Police Station' in the state of Telangana, a government release said on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regularly conducts an annual ranking of Police stations across the country. Under this process, the annual rankings have been given for the best Police Station for the year 2022.

The rankings will be officially released shortly across the country.

DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar said that this certificate of excellence by MHA would be an inspiration for other police stations.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra, IPS, also appreciated Dundigul police station and its constables, Dundigal Inspector Ramana Reddy, Medchal ACP Venkat Reddy and DCP Sundeep.

He said that this award was not possible without the contribution of the Constables.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor