Moody's withdraws IDBI Bank's credit ratings for business reasons
By IANS | Published: January 30, 2023 01:38 PM 2023-01-30T13:38:39+5:30 2023-01-30T13:50:21+5:30
Chennai, Jan 30 Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has withdrawn IDBI Bank Ltd's ratings for business reasons.
According to Moody's, it has withdrawn the Ba1/NP long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings (CRR), Ba2/NP LT and ST local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, Ba2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating, Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) LT and ST counterparty risk assessments (CRA), and b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA.
The stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings was also withdrawn.
Moody's has also withdrawn IDBI Bank Ltd, DIFC Branch's Ba1/NP LT and ST local and foreign CRRs and Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) LT and ST CRAs.
The stable rating outlook was also withdrawn.
