Former Australia captain Michael Clarke downplayed speculation of a rift between Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. MI, under Pandya's leadership, had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, being eliminated first from the playoffs. Despite being a highly successful franchise, their season lacked momentum due to internal struggles, including reports of tension between Pandya and Sharma, the former MI captain.

Fans booed Pandya during IPL matches, and some media reports suggested a serious rift. However, Clarke believes the situation is less dramatic.

Clarke, speaking on the "Around the Wicket" podcast, pointed to Pandya's selection in India's T20 World Cup squad as evidence. The Indian captain has significant influence in team selection, and Clarke believes Rohit wouldn't have included Pandya if their relationship was truly strained.

"Knowing Rohit Sharma, he will support Hardik Pandya," Clarke said on the Around the Wicket podcast. "That shows his character. He's the Indian captain, and trust me, he wants to win that World Cup."

"He has had a lot of say in the 15 that is picked by India. It's very different to let's say the Australian 15. They are heavily focused on spin bowling. If the beef between Rohit and Hardik was as strong as people think, Hardik wouldn't be in that World Cup campaign. The Indian captain has that much power,” he added.

Clarke also commented on Rohit's removal as MI captain. While acknowledging potential issues, he believes it won't affect their friendship or Rohit's selection for India.

Clarke stressed the need for Pandya to improve his performance, considering his first half of the IPL season. He emphasized that Rohit understands Hardik's importance for India and will ensure his focus on improvement before the World Cup.

Despite Pandya's recent struggles with both bat and ball, Clarke believes he can excel for his country. He added that Pandya's shortened 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury might fuel his determination to bounce back and have a significant impact in the upcoming tournament in the USA and the Caribbean.