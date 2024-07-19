Natasa Stankovic Turns off Comment Section Post Separation Announcement with Hardik Pandya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on social media after four years of marriage. Rumors of their breakup began when Natasa was not present during the IPL and T20 World Cup. They released a joint statement on Instagram, explaining that they tried to resolve their issues, but they failed and now agreed to separate.

After this announcement Natasa Stankovic is getting trolled on social media and being blamed for Hardik's poor performance during IPL. To ignore the negativity. Natasa has now disabled her comment section of her separation post. Even her comment section is off trollers are trolling her on X and saying bad things about her.

The day before separation announcement Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya fled back to Serbia (Natasa's hometown). She posted a Instagram story from Serbia's home and wrote 'Home Sweet Home'.

The recent confirmation of Hardik Pandya's divorce from Natasa Stankovic has sparked discussions about the potential financial impact on the cricketer. With a net worth estimated at ₹91 crore, Pandya's financial situation is now under close examination. The divorce could reduce his assets by approximately ₹63.7 crore, leaving him with around ₹27.3 crore. Pandya’s substantial earnings are primarily from cricket. He was re-signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹15 crore for the IPL 2024 season, reaffirming his position as one of the highest-paid cricketers this year. Since his IPL debut in 2015, his total earnings from the league amount to ₹74.30 crore.