Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Quell Rift Rumors with Heartfelt Hug After T20I Captaincy Announcement (Watch Video)

Team India dispelled rumors of friction between Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya with a heartwarming video posted by the BCCI on social media. The clip showed the two all-rounders sharing a hug upon arrival in Sri Lanka, ahead of the upcoming T20I series.

Both Yadav and Pandya were contenders to replace Rohit Sharma as T20I captain following his retirement from the format. Ultimately, the BCCI selected Yadav for the leadership role, with Shubman Gill named vice-captain. Pandya, however, remains part of the T20I squad.

Hardik Pandya hugging Suryakumar Yadav 🤝 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZNRff63ncn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2024

Concerns arose among fans regarding the potential strain on the relationship between Yadav and Pandya, who are also teammates for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, addressed these concerns in a recent press conference.

"Fitness has obviously been a challenge for Hardik," Agarkar explained, "Having someone available more often than not is crucial. Suryakumar possesses the qualities of a captain, and we believe we can manage Hardik effectively." Agarkar confirmed that the selection committee had spoken to Pandya regarding the decision.

Team India, currently in Sri Lanka, will begin their tour with a three-match T20I series starting July 27th.