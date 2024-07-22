Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: We Got Feedback From Dressing Room; Team India New Coach Reacts After Hardik Pandya Loses India's T20 Captaincy

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian cricket team selectors, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, alongside Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, announced Suryakumar Yadav as the new captain of the T20 squad. This decision marks a significant shift in leadership within the team, with Yadav replacing the seasoned Rohit Sharma who stepped down after India's recent T20 triumph in West Indies.

VIDEO | Chairman of the selectors of Indian cricket team Ajit Agarkar and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir held a press conference. Here's what Ajit Agarkar said on decision to make Suryakumar Yadav the skipper of the T20 team.



"Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain, because he is one… pic.twitter.com/jgQp9sLfZP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2024

Ajit Agarkar, speaking at the press conference, highlighted the rationale behind this bold move, stating, "Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain because he is one of the most deserving candidates. We have been receiving positive feedback from the dressing room. He has a great cricketing acumen, is one of the best T20 batters globally, and is likely to feature in all matches."

Agarkar also touched upon the selection process, emphasizing the importance of consistency and availability, particularly in the case of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "Hardik is a very important player. He possesses rare skillsets that are hard to come by. However, fitness has posed challenges. Hence, our decision to prioritize availability for selection played a crucial role. Surya possesses the necessary leadership qualities required to thrive as a captain," Agarkar explained.

Gautam Gambhir echoed these sentiments, adding, "Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as captain is a testament to his dedication and understanding of the game. His leadership on the field and ability to inspire his teammates were decisive factors in our decision-making process."The announcement has sparked discussions among cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike, with opinions divided on whether Yadav, despite his cricketing prowess, has sufficient experience in captaincy at the international level.

As regards to former vice-captain KL Rahul being overlooked, he retorted, "I wasn't there when KL was superseded." The T20 series against Sri Lanka will start on July 27, followed by games on July 28 and 30. All the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member T20 squad in the three matches. After that, the ODIs will be held on August 2, 4 and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.