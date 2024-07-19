Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Divorce: Here's How Much Star All-Rounder Could Lose From ₹91 Crore Net Worth After Separation From Wife

The recent confirmation of Hardik Pandya's divorce from Natasa Stankovic has sparked discussions about the potential financial impact on the cricketer. With a net worth estimated at ₹91 crore, Pandya's financial situation is now under close examination. The divorce could reduce his assets by approximately ₹63.7 crore, leaving him with around ₹27.3 crore. Pandya’s substantial earnings are primarily from cricket. He was re-signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹15 crore for the IPL 2024 season, reaffirming his position as one of the highest-paid cricketers this year. Since his IPL debut in 2015, his total earnings from the league amount to ₹74.30 crore.

The family resides in a luxurious penthouse in Vadodara worth ₹3.1 crore, while Pandya and Stankovic also have a spacious Bandra apartment valued at ₹30 crore. Pandya’s financial portfolio is bolstered by numerous endorsements from high-profile brands like Gulf Oil, Star Sports, Gillette, Boat, Dream 11, Amazon, and Oppo, with each endorsement reportedly earning him around ₹1 crore. Additionally, Pandya owns a collection of high-end cars and watches worth several crores.

Pandya and Stankovic, who married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya shortly thereafter, recently confirmed their separation. Stankovic has reduced her acting work in Bollywood, while Pandya continues to thrive following India's T20 World Cup victory, where he played a vital role. Rumors about the couple's separation had been circulating for some time, and their split was officially announced on Thursday. In a joint Instagram post, Pandya and Stankovic shared: "After four years together, Natasa and I have mutually decided to part ways. We did our best and gave our all, but we believe this is the best decision for both of us. This was a difficult choice, given the joy, respect, and companionship we shared, as well as the family we built. Our son Agastya will remain the center of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure his happiness. We request privacy during this challenging time. Hardik/Natasa." The couple’s relationship first came to light around 2018, with Stankovic referring to Pandya as her 'best friend' in an Instagram post in 2019. They got engaged on January 1, 2020, and welcomed Agastya in July of the same year. Pandya and Stankovic renewed their vows in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.