ICC Makes 'Stop Clock' Rule Permanent in White-Ball Cricket from T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has mandated the use of stop-clocks during overs in limited-overs international matches. The decision was announced following the ICC's annual Board meetings on Friday, March 15.

The stop-clock rule, which was initially introduced on a trial basis in December 2023, has proven effective in ensuring timely completion of matches. As a result, it will become a permanent feature in all ODIs and T20Is starting from June 2024, commencing with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA, according to ICC.

ICC said that during the trial period, the stop-clock rule showed its efficiency by saving approximately 20 minutes per ODI match. This positive outcome led to the rule being included as a mandatory playing condition in all Full Member ODI and T20I matches effective from June 1, 2024.

Under the stop-clock rule, the fielding side is required to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over. An electronic clock will be displayed on the ground, with the third umpire responsible for initiating the countdown.

Failure to comply with the 60-second timeframe will result in two warnings for the fielding side, followed by a five-run penalty per incident for subsequent breaches. However, certain exceptions exist, such as when a new batter comes to the wicket between overs, during official drinks intervals, or when on-field treatment is approved for an injury to a batter or fielder.

In addition to the stop-clock rule, the ICC also confirmed playing conditions for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will include reserve days for the semi-finals and final matches, ensuring flexibility in scheduling and completion.

Furthermore, the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been approved. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will feature 20 teams, including 12 automatic qualifiers based on performance in the 2024 edition and ICC Men’s T20I rankings. The remaining eight positions will be filled through Regional Qualifiers, enhancing the inclusivity and competitive spirit of the tournament.

