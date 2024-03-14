Ranji Trophy Final: MCA Doubles Prize Money after Mumbai's 42nd Domestic Title Win

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced its decision to double the prize money for the Ranji Trophy after Mumbai's commanding victory over Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final on March 14, Thursday. This move will result in the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team receiving an additional sum of five crore rupees.

" MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) president Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay additional sum of five crore of rupees to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it knock out stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments," said MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik, as quoted by ANI.

As for the final, despite Vidarbha's commendable fight, chasing a daunting 538-run target, Mumbai's spinners proved decisive, bundling out the opponents for 368.

Youngster Musheer Khan emerged as the star performer for Mumbai, smashing a brilliant second-innings century of 136 runs, supported by Shreyas Iyer's crucial 95. This set up Mumbai's formidable second innings total of 418, establishing a mammoth target for Vidarbha.

Vidarbha displayed resilience with skipper Akshay Wadkar's century and contributions from Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey. However, spinner Tanush Kotian's dismissal of Wadkar sealed the victory for Mumbai, with Kotian finishing the final with a match haul of seven wickets.

Shardul Thakur's crucial knock of 75 in the first innings and Musheer Khan's pivotal wickets further bolstered Mumbai's dominance in the final. This triumph marks Mumbai's first title victory in eight years, adding another chapter to their storied history in Indian domestic cricket.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Brief Scores

Mumbai 1st Innings 224/10 (Shardul Thakur 75, Prithvi Shaw 46; Harsh Dubey 3/62, Yash Thakur 3/54) Vidarbha 1st Innings 105/10 (Yash Rathod 27, Atharva Taide 23; Tanush Kotian 3/7, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/15) Mumbai 2nd Innings 418/10 (Musheer Khan 136, Shreyas Iyer 95; Harsh Dubey 5/144, Yash Thakur 3/79) Vidarbha 2nd Innings 368/10 (Akshay Wadkar 102, Harsh Dubey 65; Tanush Kotian 4/95, Musheer Khan 2/48)

