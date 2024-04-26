"I Don’t Think He is Ready”: Yuvraj Singh on Abhishek Sharma’s Inclusion in T20 WC Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's young opener Abhishek Sharma has been turning heads with his aggressive batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 23-year-old left-hander has emerged as a key player for his team, currently standing as their second-highest scorer with 288 runs in just eight games.

Sharma's impressive strike rate and power-hitting have garnered him attention, including 26 sixes compared to 21 fours in his eight outings. However, former Indian cricketer and current mentor to Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, believes the youngster might need more seasoning before entering the international stage.

"Abhishek is almost there, but I don't think he's ready for the World Cup right now," Singh said, as quoted by Cricbuzz. "For the World Cup, we have to take an experienced side."

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the United States and West Indies, Singh emphasised the importance of experience for the national team's selection. He advised Sharma to focus on further development for the upcoming months.

"Obviously, some guys have played for India. After the World Cup, he should be prepared to play for India. That's what he should focus on," Singh added. "Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek."

While acknowledging Sharma's talent for big shots, Singh urged him to refine other aspects of his batting.

"He has the ability to play big shots, the big sixes he has been hitting are very good, but I think he has to learn to take singles and know how to rotate the strike," Singh explained. "He has to learn to play out the bowlers who are bowling well and target other bowlers. I think work has to be done on that aspect."

Sharma's impressive IPL performance has him in contention for the Emerging Player of the Season award. With continued development and focus on the areas Singh highlighted, he could be a strong contender for future Indian selection.