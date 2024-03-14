Rohit Sharma Hails 'Mumbaicha Yoddha' Dhawal Kulkarni After Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Victory

Following Mumbai's commanding victory over Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final on March 14, Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma extended heartfelt appreciation to retiring pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who played a pivotal role in the triumph. Kulkarni, concluding his illustrious first-class career, garnered admiration from teammates and fans alike for his remarkable contributions to Mumbai cricket.

With a stellar record of 281 wickets in 95 matches, Kulkarni established himself as a linchpin of Mumbai's pace attack since his first-class debut in 2008. Notably, his journey included 15 five-wicket hauls and a memorable 10-wicket haul, solidifying his status as a true Mumbai stalwart.

Expressing his admiration, Rohit Sharma, who shared the field with Kulkarni at Mumbai Indians, lauded the pacer as "Mumbai's warrior" in an Instagram post.

"Mumbai cha yoddha (Mumbai's warrior). Well done on a fantastic career," said Rohit on Instagram.

The camaraderie between the two cricketers, nurtured through years of Mumbai cricket, was evident as Rohit acknowledged Kulkarni's significant contributions to the team's success.

During the Ranji Trophy final, Kulkarni's impactful performance saw him claim four crucial wickets against Vidarbha, including the final scalp to secure Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy title. Emotional after the match, Kulkarni expressed gratitude towards Ajinkya Rahane for entrusting him with the opportunity to seal the victory.

Reflecting on the moment, Kulkarni shared, "It is a cricketer's dream to start and finish on a high." He commended Rahane's gesture of handing him the ball for the final over, acknowledging the team's trust in his leadership of the bowling attack.

Having represented the Indian team in 12 ODIs and 2 T20Is, Kulkarni leaves behind a legacy of 19 ODI wickets and 3 T20I scalps. His impact on Indian cricket resonates beyond domestic achievements, showcasing his versatility and talent on the international stage.