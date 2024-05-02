BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason Behind Rinku Singh's T20 World 2024 Cup Snub

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday clarified the selection committee's decision to exclude in-form batter Rinku Singh from the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The squad, announced Thursday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featured some notable omissions, including in-form batsman Shubman Gill and big-hitter Rinku Singh. Both players were named among the four travelling reserves.

Agarkar explained the tough decisions, saying, “Probably the toughest thing we have had to do. He has done nothing wrong, nor has Shubman Gill. It's again the combinations. Like Rohit said, we are not sure about what conditions we will get. We have tried to have enough options. There are a couple of wrist spinners, Chahal and Kuldeep to give, Rohit more options,” he said.

“It's just unfortunate. I don't think it has anything to do with Rinku Singh. It's not his fault that he has missed out. It's more the 15 that we felt gives with two keepers who are already terrific batters. So we just thought having another bowling option would be handy. He is still one of the traveling subs. That's how close he was. It's a little bit tough on him. At the end of the day, you only pick 15,” Agarkar further added.