"I didn't expect...": Kulkarni's heartwarming reaction on Mumbai skipper Rahane's gesture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Dhawal Kulkarni who enjoyed a fairytale ending to his first-class career was touched by Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane's gesture of handing him the ball in the Ranji Trophy final to finish off the game instead of Tushar Deshpande.

Kulkarni breached Umesh Yadav's defence and shattered the leg stump to end Mumbai's eight-year wait of lifting the Ranji Trophy title.

With tears glistening in his eyes, Kulkarni walked off the field, bringing an end to his first-class career after handing Mumbai their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

"It's a cricketer's dream to start and finish on a high. This is my 6th final, 5th time we've won and this will be dear for me. It was an excellent gesture, I didn't expect (that Rahane would give him the ball to finish the game), but hats off for Tushar who gave the ball to me despite taking two wickets in an over. I've got experience as I've played with big stars, they've shared plenty of experience with me and I have passed the same to the younger lot," Kulkarni said after the game.

Overall, Kulkarni had a memorable final as he claimed three wickets in the first innings while giving away just 15 runs in his 11 overs spell. In the second innings, the 35-year-old leaked runs but eventually bagged his first with Umesh losing his wicket to the experienced pacer.

Earlier on the final day, Mumbai were left frustrated after Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey fought valiantly to ensure that they didn't lose a single wicket in the first session while chasing 537.

However, after Wadkar's (102) dismissal, Vidarbha lost their remaining wickets in a span of five overs following a clinical bowling spell from Mumbai.

