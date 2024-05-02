BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains Decision to Exclude KL Rahul from T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the omission of star wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul from the T20 World Cup squad during a press conference today. He explained the team's decision to prioritize middle-order batting options, leading to Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson's selection.

Ajit Agarkar said, "KL Rahul has been opening in the IPL. We were mainly looking for middle-order options. So, we felt that Samson and Pant are better suited for that. Samson can bat anywhere in the lineup. So, it was just about what we needed and not about who was better". pic.twitter.com/q92qO1sYFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2024

"KL Rahul is a terrific player, the thing we were looking at is guys who bat in the middle. At the moment, KL is batting at the Top. We feel Sanju Samson has the ability to come down the order if need be, Rishabh Pant is batting at No.5 for DC. That was more the thinking. It wasn't whether KL is better or these guys better. It is about the slots that we needed & we feel these two are better at this moment," said Agarkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad earlier this week, with Rohit Sharma leading the team and Hardik Pandya continuing as vice-captain despite recent form concerns.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who impressed with both batting and captaincy for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, secured a spot as the second wicketkeeping option alongside Rishabh Pant. This selection surprised many who expected KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan to fill the role.

Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also earned a call-up based on his strong IPL performance. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, rejoins the team as the second wrist-spinner alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Notably, Shubman Gill, the current captain of the IPL-leading Gujarat Titans, finds himself among the reserves along with Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh. The selectors opted for Yashasvi Jaiswal despite a slow start to his IPL season, trusting his recent resurgence with the Rajasthan Royals.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2nd in the United States and the Caribbean. India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.