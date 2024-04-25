Virat Kohli & Pat Cummins Engage In Light-Hearted Banter Ahead Of SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli shared some lighthearted banter during practice sessions ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on April 25.

SRH and RCB are meeting for the second time this season. In their first encounter, SRH defeated RCB by 25 runs in Bangalore, setting a new IPL record for the highest total (287 runs) in the process.

"You're too good, Pat" 😅



No 🤫 needed! A bit of banter ahead of our game tomorrow. 😬



This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts.

A video captured their brief chat during practice. Cummins approached Kohli, shook his hand, and said with a smile, "I heard you saying I was making that wicket look flat." Kohli replied with a compliment, "You are too good, Pat."

SRH have had a strong start to the IPL season, winning their last four matches against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals. Under Cummins' leadership, they've displayed an aggressive approach in both batting and fielding.

Currently sitting third in the points table with 10 points from seven matches, SRH will aim to extend their winning streak against RCB.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign so far, winning just one of their eight matches. They are in danger of elimination after a seven-match losing streak.

Despite their struggles, RCB's star batter Virat Kohli remains the leading contender for the Orange Cap with 379 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 63.17 and a strike rate of 150.40.