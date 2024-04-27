DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27.

Both teams made one change each to their playing XIs for the match. Gerald Coetzee was ruled out with a stomach bug, and Mumbai Indians replaced him with Luke Wood. Delhi Capitals brought in Kumar Kushagra, dropping Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI.

Mumbai enters the contest looking to bounce back from a loss to the Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. They currently sit in ninth place in the IPL standings with three wins from eight matches. Delhi, meanwhile, will be aiming to build on their victory over the Gujarat Titans. They are positioned sixth in the table with four wins from nine matches.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper/captain), Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pitch Conditions Favor Batting First

This is an afternoon match, so dew is not expected. Therefore, the team that wins the toss might choose to bat first, aiming to set a challenging total for the opposition. In the first game played at this venue this season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a score of 266. The pitch is likely to remain consistent throughout the innings.