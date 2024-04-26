Yuvraj Singh Named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Indian Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has been named an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today with just 36 days remaining until the tournament begins.

Yuvraj Singh, a member of India's victorious 2007 T20 World Cup team and famous for his six sixes in an over during that tournament, will participate in promotional events leading up to and during the World Cup. This includes the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash scheduled for June 9th in New York.

2024 T20 World Cup Brand Ambassadors:



- Usain Bolt.



"Some of my fondest cricketing memories come from playing at the T20 World Cup. The opportunity to be a part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet, is very exciting," He said.

He also praised the passionate West Indies crowds and expressed his enthusiasm for the sport's growth in the United States. He called the India-Pakistan encounter in New York "one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year."

Yuvraj Singh joins Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt as the first announced ambassadors for the tournament.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played from June 1st to 29th. The co-hosts, USA, will take on Canada in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. A total of 55 matches will be played across nine venues by 20 teams, culminating in the final on June 29th in Barbados. The first match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be played on June 3rd between Sri Lanka and South Africa.