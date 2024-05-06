T20 World Cup in West Indies Receives Terror Threat From North Pakistan, Says Report

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup received a terror threat from north Pakistan. According to the Cricbuzz report, the mega event, which is going to be held in the West Indies and the USA starting in June, has received a potential attack in the region Caribbean islands from terrorists in Pakistan.

ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is scheduled to get underway from June 1. “Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K), which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries,” reads the security alert.

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced: Bangladesh To Host Marquee Event From October 3 to 20; India vs Pakistan on October 6.

The board is working closely with the stakeholders and assured they have proper plans, said Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Jonny Graves. “We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” Graves was quoted by Cricbuzz in a report.

Graves further said, "We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

According to a report in Trinidad’s Daily Express, the threat has come from Pro-Islamic State (Daesh).

On the issue of terror threat to T20 World Cup 2024, ICC says "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."… pic.twitter.com/uOP934UFUJ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an statement on report of terror threat during World Cup.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played from June 1-29 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 55 matches will be played by 20 teams across 9 venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados.