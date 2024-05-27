ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Arrives In New York, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya To Arrive Later (Watch Video)

The first batch of Indian players who left for the United States ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 have reached New York to take part in the upcoming ICC event. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian cricketers including skipper Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav left for the United States.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to their official social media handle and shared a clip of the players reaching the US for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In the video, the Indian cricketers were captured leaving the airport in New York and boarding the team bus. "Touchdown New York! #TeamIndia have arrived for the #T20WorldCup," BCCI wrote on X.Head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff were also part of the travelling party. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are set to join the contingent later.

India will play its only World Cup warm-up against Bangladesh at the brand new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where it plays three leagues games of the World Cup, including the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on June 9.India, which has not won an ICC title since 2013, plays Ireland in its World Cup opener on June 5. The United States is co-hosting an ICC event for the first time and its national team will also be making its debut in the global competition.

