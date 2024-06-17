BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Beat Nepal by 21 Runs To Qualify for Super Eights

Bangladesh clinched a spot in the T20 World Cup Super 8s with a commanding victory over Nepal, propelled by stellar bowling performances from Tanzim Hasan (4/7), Mustafizur Rahman (3/7), and Shakib Al Hasan (2/9). They defended their total of 106 runs, the lowest ever successfully defended in Men’s T20 World Cup history. Bangladesh now joins Group 1 alongside India, Australia, and Afghanistan in the next phase of the tournament.

In a match where Nepal opted to bowl first, they stifled Bangladesh to a meager total of 106 runs in 19.3 overs, marking Bangladesh's lowest score against an associate nation in T20 World Cup history. Sompal Kami set the tone with a wicket off the first ball, leading Nepal's bowling attack with figures of 2/10. Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, and Sandeep Lamichhane also shone with two wickets each, contributing to Bangladesh's struggles. Notably, Sandeep Lamichhane reached a milestone by completing his 100 wickets in T20 International cricket during the match.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 106 all out in 19.3 overs (Top scorers: Shakib Al Hasan 17, Taskin Ahmed 12*; Best bowlers: Sompal Kami 2/10, Sandeep Lamichhane 2/17)

Nepal: 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Top scorers: Kushal Mall 27, Dipendra Singh Airee 25; Best bowlers: Tanzim Hasan 4/7, Mustafizur Rahman 3/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9)

Super 8 Groups:

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh

Group 2: USA, West Indies, England, and South Africa



