Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, June 30, at 10:09 AM IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicentre was located at latitude 9.43°N and longitude 94.17°E, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the region, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning in the wake of the tremor.