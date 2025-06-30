Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Andaman Sea
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 30, 2025 10:49 IST2025-06-30T10:47:52+5:302025-06-30T10:49:17+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, June 30, at ...
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, June 30, at 10:09 AM IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicentre was located at latitude 9.43°N and longitude 94.17°E, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea at 10:09 AM IST. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 9.43°N and longitude 94.17°E," said the National Center for Seismology.
Also Read | Mild earthquake of 3.9-magnitude hits Nepal.
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 30, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0@DrJitendraSingh@OfficeOfDrJS@Ravi_MoES@Dr_Mishra1966@ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/bJCsaA9Rmw
There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the region, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning in the wake of the tremor.Open in app