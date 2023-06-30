Kharge, Danish envoy exchange views on ‘Green Strategic Partnership’

New Delhi, June 30 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday met Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane and exchanged views on ‘Green Strategic Partnership’.

In a tweet, Kharge said: “Bilateral relations between India and Denmark are warm, cordial and friendly, based on synergies in political, economic, academic and research fields. Met Freddy Svane, the Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in India at 10 Rajaji Marg, earlier this evening and exchanged views on our unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge had also met the Australian High Commissioner to India and German Ambassador to India.

