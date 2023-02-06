‘Yuvarang Shatabdi’ held in Govt college

Aurangabad: ‘Yuvarang Shatabdi 2023’ the three-day annual gathering of the Government College of Arts and Science was held recently. Noted radio jockey Preshit Rudrawar inaugurated the gathering while college principal Dr R H Satpute presided over it.

Presenting 100 years of development of the college, Principal Dr Satpure said students should continue the legacy on the line of former students who are at top place in their fields, ranging from arts to politics, culture, research and education.

Earlier, Dr Bhagwan Kamble made an introductory speech. Sakshi Pawar and Abhishek Daithankar conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The students showcased their talent through classical singing and dance, group dance, one-act-play and Hindi and Marath movies songs.

Contests like general knowledge, halloween, henna, rangoli, dress, and poetry recitation were also organised as part of the gathering. The dignitaries presented the prizes to the competition winners. Deputy commissioner of GST Ravindra Jogdand, joint director of higher education Surendra Thakur and Dr Vasant Shedge were guests for the valedictory ceremony.