Telangana's opposition parties attack BRS government over Budget

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Opposition parties in Telangana on Monday slammed the state Budget 2023-24, saying it is full of lies and is misleading.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described the Budget as juggling with numbers. He said that it does not reflect the ground realities in the state.

He said there was no truth in the claim by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao that farmers are being provided 24-hour electricity and alleged that the agriculture sector is getting power for only five hours a day.

Vikramarka said weaker sections were allocated only Rs 6,229 crore in the Rs.2.90 lakh crore Budget. He remarked that if there is growth in one sector it is the revenue through liquor.

The BJP also came down heavily on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government saying the Budget is misleading.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy alleged that the Budget is full of lies, inflated numbers, and false promises.

Targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the "farmhouse family" allocated Rs 1,000 crore for advertisement and publicity, which is a 575 per cent increase over the last year. He said almost the same amount was allocated for Aarogyasri health insurance scheme for the poor.

"The BRS government budgets have a history of high budgetary projections, decreased revised estimates and low actual spending. This year too the same trend continues," Kishan Reddy said.

"People are fed up with such gimmicks and will see through this and say no to such no outcome budgets," he added.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay said that the Budget is juggling with numbers to mislead people, and except targeting the Centre, there was nothing in it.

