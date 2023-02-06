Inquiry into NA permits begins

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The complaints of breaching Aurangabad Mahanagar Regional Development Authority (AMRDA) rules while granting Non-Agriculture and construction permits in many out of 313 villages in the district were on a rise. The local newspapers published news about it. Taking cognizance, the divisional commissioner and acting commissioner of the Authority Sunil Kendrekar issued orders of inquiry into the matter. Hence, the permits granted by the Authority in the past four years without following the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation (UDCPR) will now be checked. AMRDA was established in 2017. The NA, compliance, and construction permission in 313 villages coming within the limits of the district collectorate is given by the Authority.

There had been complaints that permissions were granted after the fragmentation of the non-agriculture lands. As per table 6D of UDCPR, while granting NA permission, the land measure on the 30 meters road should be 450 square meters. Still, the authority permitted 361 sq.mts, 265 sq mts and 291 sq mts plots. Now, the divisional commissioner has set up an inquiry into whether there had been a breach of rules while sanctioning the layout and sanctioning the sizes of the plots on state and national highways. Moreover, there are several permits pending for three months despite the directives to clear the matters within 30 days.