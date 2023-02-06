Sunny Deol calls his father Dharmendra his "motivation"

On Monday, actor Sunny Deol treated fans with a heartwarming picture of himself with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

In the image, the father-son duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

More than the picture, it was his caption that won hearts.

In the caption, Sunny called his father his "motivation."

"My Motivation, My Warmth for Winter #mondaymotivation #family," Sunny wrote.

Reacting to the pic, Sunny's brother Bobby dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"Adorable picture sir," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is all set to come up with 'Gadar 2', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Helmed by Anil Sharma 'Gadar 2' also stars actors Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film is clashing at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

Sunny will also be seen reuniting with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby on screen via film 'Apne 2'.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.Sunny also has Soorya in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. In April 2022, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

