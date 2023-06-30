Nitish calls legislators meet, sparks off speculations

Patna, June 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called a meeting of his JD-U legislators, leading to political speculation while the opposition BJP termed it a "stampede in waiting".

However, the lawmakers who met the Chief Minister at his 1, Anne Marg residence. said that the meeting was called take the feedback of their respective constituencies.

The opposition BJP had been first to react on the developments, claiming that a "stampede" is waiting to take place anytime in the JD-U.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that a ‘stampede’ will take place soon in the JD-U and that is why Nitish Kumar had called an emergency meeting.

“The JD-U has no future in Bihar. It will be destroyed in 2024 and 2025. The legislators are thinking about what would happen after Nitish Kumar,” he said.

He said that the RJD of Lalu Prasad will be run by his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav while Congress will be run by Rahul Gandhi.

“Who will run JD-U after Nitish Kumar? Hence, there is a stampede-like situation in JD-U. Nitish Kumar wants to stop stampede in the party. He has already announced that his political successor will be Tejashwi Yadav. How could the leaders of JD-U accept it?” he claimed.

Several JD-U law makers including Ajay Chaudhary of Benipur, Hilsa MLA Prem Kumar, Pipara MLA Ram Vilash Kamat, Parbatta MLA Dr Sanjiv Kumar, MLC Neeraj Kumar, Gulam Gaush and others attended the meeting.

“There was no discussion over politics with the Chief Minister. He wanted to take feedback from our respective constituencies. He also directed us to complete the ongoing government projects in the constituencies,” said Prem Kumar.

Nitish Kumar's meeting with the legislators comes a day after the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/dan/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor