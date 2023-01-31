Insurance agent duped for Rs 4.56 lakh

Aurangabad: By pretending to settle SBI credit card dues, a cyber criminal cheated an insurance agent for Rs Rs 4.56 lakh by taking a bank loan using AnyDesk app. This incident took place on December 8, 2022 in Gadia Vihar area. A case was registered on January 30 in Jawaharnagar police station.

According to police, insurance consultant Sunil Suryakant Deshmukh (Gadia Vihar, Shahnoorwadi) received a phone call from Suresh Kumar Pandey pretending to be from SBI credit card department. He asked Sunil to download the Anydesk app on his mobile, saying that he wants to make a credit card settlement for the dues. By taking mobile access, he updated Sunil's mobile number in the Axis Bank and sanctioned a loan of Rs 4.56 lakh. After realizing the fraud, Sunil approached the Jawaharnagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police inspector Venkatesh Kendre is further investigating the case.