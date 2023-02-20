Lokmat off to a flying start

Batting first Lokmat piled up 193 for four in 20 overs. Thanks to man-of-the-match Pravin Lokhaande who played a brilliant knock of 61 hitting five boundaries and one six. Sharad Mishra (41, 21b, 5x4, 1x6) and Nitin Shriwas (41*, 20b, 7x4, 2x6) also batted well.

In reply, Sakal lost their wickets at regular intervals and could able to score 97 for nine in 20 overs. Only Nilesh Doye (24), Nitin Baitule and Sachin Belwankar (19 each) showed some resistance. For Lokmat, Devendra Sadavarti, Sarang Walwatkar and Amit Khodke claimed two wickets each.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by CEO of OCW Sanjoy Roy in the presence of president of Vidarbha Cricket Association justice (rtd) Vinay Deshpande, OCW director KMP Singh and veteran coach Sunil Mujumdar. SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur and secretary Paritosh Pramanik also shared the dais. Lakhan Jaiswal presented man-of-the-match trophy to Lokmat's Pravin Lokhande. Sports Link has provided Wisden white balls for the tournament.

On Tuesday The Times of India will take on Dainik Bhaskar at 8.30 a..m at the same venue.

Brief score

Lokmat: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Pravin Lokhande 61, Sharad Mishra 41, Nitin Shriwas 41*, Prajwal Harne 3 for 39)

Sakal: 97 for 9 in 20 overs Nilesh Doye, 24, Nitin Baitule 19 and Sachin Belvalkar 19, Devendra Sadavarti, Sarang Walwatkar and Amit Khodke two each).