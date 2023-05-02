Banned outfit's Naxal commander arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], May 2 : A Naxalite commander of a banned outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested from Jharkhand's Khunti, a top police official said.

The police recovered AK-47 rifle, bullets and other objectionable materials from the arrested Naxal's possession.

The Naxal, identified as Sukhram Gudiya alias Rode, was the zonal commander of the PLFI, Aman Kumar, SP, Khunti, Jharkhand said.

"Sukhram was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh," the SP said.

Meanwhile, three Naxal supporters were killed in a police encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Sunday.

The encounter occurred around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram village in Aheri tehsil, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil told on Sunday, "Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. The police recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, the encounter took place around 6 pm on Sunday. The killed Naxalites had a reward of Rs 38 lakh".

After the firing, the police conducted a search operation, during which three male Naxal bodies were recovered.

The three deceased Naxals had been identified as Bitlu Madavi, commander of Perimili Dalam, Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam, the police had said.

Bitlu Madavi was also a prime accused in the murder of a student named Sainath Narote on March 9, this year. In addition to this, he was also accused in two incidents of arson of road construction equipment at Visamundi and Alenga, officials said.

Previously in April, Police said that two Naxals, including a cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor