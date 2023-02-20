Check out how RajKummar Rao wished his "love" Patralekhaa on her birthday

Actor RajKummar Rao's birthday wish for his wife Patralekhaa is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post.

"Happy birthday my love. @patralekhaa This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you," he wrote.

RajKummar also posted a string of images with Patralekhaa.

In one of the images, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen gazing into each other's eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co31yJEtoOd/?hl=en

Members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished Patralekhaa a happy birthday.

"Happy happy patra," author Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Happy happy my dearest Patra," producer Deepshikha Deshmukh commented.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, RajKummar showered love on Patralekhaa.

"From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It's your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar bas tum hi milna," he wrote.

Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24 March 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor