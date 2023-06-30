Truck trying to save motorcycle falls from bridge

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck trying to save a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction fell from the bridge near Ellora Caves area on Friday afternoon. Two persons were injured in the accident. A truck (41 AU 0820) laden with onions was going from Jadhav Mandi to Dhule on Friday. Near Ellora Cave on the narrow bridge, a speeding motorcycle came in front and in an attempt to save it, the truck fell from the bridge. The persons on the motorcycle were injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital. The Truck driver Vitthal Mistery had no injuries. A case was not registered with the Khuldabad police station until late evening.