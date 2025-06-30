Bangladesh Hindu Woman Rape Case: Victim Wants To Withdraw Case Against BNP Leader To Preserve Peace

A hindu woman in Cumilla, Bangladesh was allegedly raped by a local politician. The video of the assault went viral on social media. This incident has sparked massive outrage among the citizens, and the students there are demanding ‘exemplary punishment’ for the accused. Students of Dhaka University protested against this and demanded direct action against all the accused. The incident happened on June 26. The matter came to light later when the video of a naked woman being brutally assaulted surfaced on the internet. However, the woman now wishes to withdraw the case filed against the accused, reported News18.

A local Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, Fazor Ali, who is the main accused in this case, has been arrested by the police. Apart from Ali, four others who circulated the video on the internet have been arrested too.

Apart from students protesting on the streets, residents of Jagannath Hall dormitory took out processions and demanded justice. Jagannath Hall dormitory is a dedicated shelter for minority community students.

The Incident:

According to the report, Fazor Ali forcibly entered the victim’s house around 11 pm. He then raped her and fled the spot before the locals could catch and trash him. Muradnagar police station officer-in-charge Jahidur Rahman stated that the woman was Hindu. She was the mother of two children. The victim's husband has lived abroad for the past five years. The woman alleged that her family members were out of the house at the time of the incident, when the accused raped her.

The woman and the accused knew each other as she had borrowed some money from him.

Why Is The Victim Withdrawing The Case?

According to the report, the victim stated that she wants to withdraw the case against Fazor Ali. She stated that she is not doing this under any pressure. She said that she is doing this to preserve peace in the country. The victim’s husband said that the damage to their honour is already done, and if they proceed with the case, it won’t be restored. Hence, she will withdraw the case of her own free will, reported Channel 24.

In the meantime, the Secretary General of the Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia-led BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, demanded exemplary punitive action against all the culprits.

The High Court issued a directive asking the authorities to take down the video in which the victim is stripped naked and assaulted immediately from social media on June 28. The two-judge bench also asked the authorities to provide security to the rape survivor and help her with the necessary treatment.