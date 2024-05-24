Dinesh Karthik Joins Star-Studded Commentary Panel for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai [UAE], May 24 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) will continue to deliver an unmatched viewing experience during the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, bringing together some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting for the extravaganza from the nine locations across the USA and the West Indies.

Leading the commentary team are stalwarts like Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop, the ICC said in a release on Friday.

Adding to the insights on the modern game, the team will be joined by former Men's and Women's T20 World Cup champions such as Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Lisa Sthalekar.

COMMENTATORS FOR T20I WORLD CUP 2024. 🏆



Former 50-over World Cup winners Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram will also be lending their expert analysis to the upcoming tournament.

Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O'Brien - better known as Jomboy - will aim to add context to the games for our American audiences.

The other big names in the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin alongside renowned cricketing names in broadcasting including Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O'Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

ICC will provide extensive coverage of the tournament across the 28 days of action with a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.

Building on the success of the vertical feed at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for the T20 World Cup. This innovative feature, produced in collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP, will be a world first for cricket.

