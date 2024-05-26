WATCH: Young Fan Touches Rohit Sharma's Feet, Wishes Him Best for T20 World Cup 2024; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was met with a heartwarming gesture on Wednesday as he departed for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States. A video circulating on social media shows a young fan approaching Sharma and attempting to touch his feet in a traditional Indian sign of respect. Sharma, known for his humble demeanour, gently stopped the fans from doing so and interacted with them, creating a wholesome moment.

Watch video here:

A young fan touching the feet of Rohit Sharma and wishing very best for the World Cup. 🇮🇳



- Rohit is an emotion....!!!! pic.twitter.com/4l0iioKwZP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2024

The incident occurred as Sharma, along with other Indian players whose IPL teams did not qualify for the playoffs, departed for New York on May 25. This group includes Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli is scheduled to leave on May 30, while a second batch featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and reserves will depart on May 27.

The Indian team is set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, as the tournament is scheduled to begin on June 2 with a match between hosts USA and Canada.