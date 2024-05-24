Pakistan Reels Under Heatwave: Mohenjo-Daro Hits Record 49 Degrees, Hundreds of People Suffer Heatstroke

Extreme heat has gripped the Indian subcontinent over the past few months. Hot winds blowing from Pakistan have heated up north India. The temperature at India's neighbouring country has also reached record high with the city of Mohenjo-Daro, which houses an important ancient site seeing mercury reach up to 49 degrees. Other cities in Pakistan recorded temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius. Forecasts predict temperatures rising up to 55 degree celius.

On Thursday, hundreds of citizens across citizens suffering from heatstroke rushed to hospitals. Pakitan, being the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change has seen dramatic changes in its weather conditions in recent years. The Mohenjo-Daro city which is reeling from extreme heat was battered with devastating floods in 2022.



Government-run ambulances are carrying ice and bottled water to treat heatstroke victims. The rising temperatures are going as up as 8 degree Celsius more than average temperature of May in the past 20 years. The heatwave is extremely intense in Northwestern and Southwest areas of the country whereas schools have been shut in Punjab area of Pakistan.

While rain has started knocking on doors in western India, the sun is setting fire in north India. Pakistan's Meteorological Department has warned that the heat wave will continue for another week. Mohenjo-daro recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

