Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances, Rainfall Expected in State on This Date

Amid rising temperatures and scorching heat, all eyes are on the arrival of southwest monsoon rains. According to the Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has now reached the southern part of the Bay of Bengal and has entered Andaman and Nicobar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is likely to hit other parts of the Bay of Bengal soon as well. The IMD has predicted rain-fed conditions in some parts of the Arabian Sea in the next two days. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Maharashtra in the first week of June.

Southwest monsoon winds are blowing from the Bay of Bengal in a central westerly direction. A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

