Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies, Slight Dip in Temperature Expected

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted a continuation of clear skies with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday, slightly cooler by about 1 degree compared to yesterday. However, relative humidity is expected to hover around 74%, potentially causing discomfort when venturing outdoors. Temperatures will range between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and wind speeds of up to 14 km per hour.

In the next 48 hours, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar weather patterns, featuring partly clear skies during the afternoon or evening. The Indian Meteorological Department has not given any alerts about thunderstorms or rainfall for the upcoming weekend.