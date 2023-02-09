Odisha minister murder: Polygraph test of accused conducted in Gujarat

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 The Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday conducted the first round of polygraph test of police ASI Gopal Das, who had shot dead minister Naba Das on January 29.

The first round of the test was conducted at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Directorate of Forensic Science (DFSS), in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The test will continue on Friday also.

Narco tests of the accused will also be conducted on Friday after a detailed medical examination of the accused, said Crime Branch sources.

An 8-member team led by investigating officer DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora is camping at Gandhinagar for the above tests. ADG Arun Bothra is also there to personally monitor and supervise the investigation of the case, the source said.

The forensic psychological assessment and LVA test of the accused have already been conducted by the team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi at Jharsuguda on February 6.

The special medical board consisting of psychiatrists has conducted a detailed study of the mental health of accused at Jharsuguda, and the report is awaited, said the sources.

The Crime Branch is also investigating financial transactions of the accused and his family while the documents and evidence collected by various teams of the CID are being scrutinised and analysed to ascertain the motive of the murder.

In a related development, the Orissa High Court on Thursday quashed a PIL seeking CBI probe in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with several ministers, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties paid floral tributes to Das on his 12th day condolence meeting organised in Jharsuguda.

