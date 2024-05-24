Explosion at Dombivli Chemical Company Sparks Concern Over Buffer Zone

The explosion at Dombivli Amudan chemical company on Thursday has once again brought the spotlight on the critical issue of the "buffer zone" in city. This five-kilometer protective strip, meant to maintain a safe distance between industrial and residential areas, has been compromised due to illegal constructions by land sharks in collusion with political leaders, according to serious allegations made by experts in Dombivli. Residential complexes have sprung up in the protected zone, adjacent to chemical companies, significantly impacting ordinary homeowners. The potential for selling houses, bought cheaply in the protected zone, at inflated prices in the future has enticed many residents to stay put, further complicating the issue of citizen safety.

Despite enduring severe pollution from nearby factories, many residents refuse to vacate their homes. This scenario is prevalent in the Dombivli MIDC area, where the planning authority, MIDC, has failed to assert control over the encroached zones. Over 500 plots, reserved for industrial purposes in MIDC, have been illegally occupied by constructing unauthorized buildings in Azadnagar, Sagarli, and Dombivli. These constructions lack MIDC’s approval, and despite complaints, MIDC’s response has been limited to issuing notices without substantive action.

Industrial Pollution and the Blame Game

When industrial accidents occur, the blame is often placed on company owners and operators. However, the encroachment of residential areas into industrial zones remains unaddressed. Initially, the Dombivali MIDC area had well-planned roads and company plots, but over time, land sharks exploited closed, vacant plots for illegal constructions, particularly in Azadnagar and Sagarli. Locals point to these illegal buildings as the root cause of the planning failure.

After the explosion at the Amudan chemical company, firefighters worked tirelessly to control the fire. Meanwhile, political leaders have remained silent on the issue of illegal complexes in MIDC and the encroachment on industrial reserve plots. Citizens complain that officials have failed to take decisive action against illegal buildings, citing a lack of authority and support in the Dombivali MIDC office.